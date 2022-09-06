Where's Marty? In the USS Torsk, a WWII-era Navy submarine at the Inner Harbor

Hi everyone!

I hope you had a fun and relaxed Labor Day holiday weekend, but I'm here to tell you the party isn't over yet! Fleet Week 2022 begins Wednesday.

So much going on. In fact, too much to just simply blog about. The Fleet Week website is THE BEST way to see, plan, and begin to enjoy how special this is!

This morning, as a way to jump right into this huge community event, K2 and I visited the USS Torsk. Yep, that's right, the submarine docked next to the aquarium.

Built near the end of WW2 she served the Navy with distinction for years, decades. She is historic in that she fired the last torpedo (a direct hit by the way on a Japanese warship) of WWII. She served in the blockade of the Cuban missile crisis. Her class of Submarine was named after fish, and a Torsk is part of the Cod family.

I have been aboard her, now, three times. And each time I am more amazed. How can you cram so much stuff into something that is built to sink. Think about that. A crew of over 80 had some seriously tight quarters. And taking you on a short tour this morning was a pleasure.

I told K2 he was going to be amazed, and he was. Amazing a veteran news photographer is not an easy thing, trust me. they "see it all!"

During Fleet Week if you come down to the Inner Harbor, or anytime you are looking for something to do I VERY MUCH suggest going aboard. The Torsk is part of the Historic Ships of Baltimore.

For one admission you can tour the Constellation, The USCG Cutter 37 which was a hero at Pearl Harbor, The Lightship Chesapeake, and of course "The Galloping Ghost of the Japanese Coast", the Torsk. It is a whole day of fun.

Before I go, though, one more thing. Aboard the ship is a memorial. It contains a picture, a letter, some small artifacts, and religious symbols. It was brought to Baltimore and the Torsk by a crew member of the last ship she sank.

He and his family made a visit a few years ago. In the letter, he states his hope that our two countries have moved beyond the conflict and hopes we will all remain friends forever. Amen Brother.

Marty B!