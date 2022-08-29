Fleet Week to return to Baltimore with new flyovers, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.

Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.

The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there.

On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over the harbor.

The free event draws thousands to the Inner Harbor with a variety of military aircraft in the skies while the water hosts a variety of vessels.

Fleet Week drew around 400,000 people to Baltimore the last time it was held in 2018, according to organizer Kathy Hornig.

In addition to the ships and flights, not one, but three festivals.

The first will be held at West Shore Park in the Inner Harbor on September 9-11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

There will be a new event at Port Covington to be held on September 10-11 from 11 a.m-7 p.m.

An open house will be held at Martin State Airport Fleet Week Open House in Middle River on September 10-11 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

More information is available on the event's website.