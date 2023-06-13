Where's Marty? Checking out the new Freedom Car Mural

Where's Marty? With Murals for Baltimore checking out the new mural at FreedomCar

Hi Everyone!

For over three decades, Freedom Car has been a car service catering to families that need to get kids to school, family members to the Doctors, and frankly serving anyone needing constant reliable rides.

Their fleet of over thirty vehicles has a great reputation. Freedom Ride employs over 50 people. What a success story that started on a wing and a prayer, (as are most local business's) by Mark Thistel, and his life / business partner Robyne Lyles. You have seen their Maroon cars, and vans everywhere.

During Covid their business dropped to just 4% of what it was pre covid. You read that correctly, 4%. But they survived, and now are doing 130% of their pre Covid business.

Good things come to good people. And they decided to celebrate the return to on site work by re-working their building on Falls Road near Bare Hills.

From new offices and a Pelaton gym for their employees, to new equipment bays for the fleet Mark and Robyne just wanted to celebrate life. And turning their 10,000 square foot building into a canvas for a wall mural was part of it too.

They got in touch with Murals for Baltimore and the process to create a traffic slowing wall-mural facing Falls Roads began. And here it is!

In the video's of our segments, we show you a time lapsed look at how this was created! It took 30 day's and that effort in last Summer's heat was the definition of "pro-game!" As a matter of fact, look for a future "Where's Marty?" segment on Murals of Baltimore!

Marty B!