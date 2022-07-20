Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? Viewing the Cordish art collection at Live! Casino & Hotel

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi everyone!

Today's "Where's Marty?" adventure brought us to Live Casino & Hotel. We weren't there to gamble, attend a conference or to dine and drink, but rather to look at a museum-caliber art collection that greets visitors there.

How museum-like, you ask? Well, the collection includes an authentic Andy Warhol piece signed by the famous artist himself.

The piece is called "Dollar Signs" and it was Warhol's slap at the big business the art world has become. At Live! it's on display at the VIP check-in. I asked the staff if people ever doubt its authenticity, and they acknowledged it makes some guests pause.

As it turns out, the same reaction occurs throughout the hotel where 40 pieces of art curated by Suzi Cordish, wife of Cordish Company head David Cordish, can be found. The plan was for Suzi to join us today, but that plan fell through.

Nevertheless, Cordish's staff had all of the information prepared for us. The bottom line? Why hang just any old piece of art when you have the means to assemble a world-class collection of art. It reminds of the American Visionary Art Museum.

Another piece that caught my eye was "LOVE-love," a heart made up of thousands of the letters that form the word "love." The artist behind it is Byung-Jin Kim.

It's worth noting that the collection isn't just paintings. In fact, ceramic vases and other sculptures are part of this impressive display.

Here's the best part: it costs you nothing to view any of this artwork. You can drop by the casino and hotel, visit the front desk, get a pamphlet and take a leisurely self-guided tour of all the pieces on display there.

K2 and I love art and museums, so this was was worth the drive. And if you've never been to Live!, it's beautiful to begin with.

Until next time,

Marty B!

