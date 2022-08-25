Where's Marty? Checking out the Maryland State Fair before showtime

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Fair has been a thing for 141 years. We were told at WJZ at 9 that it started out as an agricultural showcase, and that makes sense.

At first, the fair was a gathering to spotlight farming and horse racing. And a look at the Fair's website history section shows two competing fairs were held. And it was not for many years that these competing events joined forces.

The operators of the original fair, incorporated as The Agricultural Society of Baltimore County, operated the fair at what was then known as "The Timonium Estate." It faced stiff competition from the Pimlico Fair, also known as the State Fair, in the late 1800s.

The competing fairs finally merged in 1906 under one corporation - The Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society of Maryland.

And the rest is history. Literally. Air Mail deliveries, barnstormers, sack races, pole climbing, and plowing competitions were the first attractions. Now, look how far we have come on the entertainment side.

Among over a dozen new events this year is the Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series lineup. "Hot In Here" rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx will all take the stage. Find tickets here.

It is a right of passage as a kid to go and let the good times roll. And while you're there, go check out the 4-Her's and their animals. After all, the showcase of Maryland's AG business was the reason we have this late summer tradition!

The fair will be open August 25 to 28, September 1 to 5, and September 8 to 11 for a total of 15 days. It will be held at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.

Any questions? Visit the fair's website.