Where's Marty? Checking out a new crustacean sensation

Hi everyone!

Let me introduce you to Richie Frieman.

In my opinion, Richie is a genuine renaissance man. He's an award-winning and bestselling author (and illustrator) o seven books across four different genres. On top of that, Richie is a cartoonist and an entrepreneur. In other words, he's a busy guy.

(Oh, and did I mention he also had a stint as a professional wrestler? Wild! See his work on his professional website.)

Most recently, though, Richie has teamed up with a unique group called Art with a Heart. To date, the group has installed hundreds of pieces of art throughout the Baltimore area. They're a fantastic asset to the city and have been for more than 20 years. (Check out their website).

Years ago, Richie made one of the large painted crabs that sprung up around the city and were later sold for charity. So naturally, Richie has teamed up with Art with a Heart for the Charm City Crab Art Project. This will eventually place wall art of a crab at points of interest across the city.

So far, six sites have signed on to partner with the project. And I wouldn't be surprised if many more follow suit. The first went up Thursday on the Pratt Street side of Power Plant Live, right next to Lucky's Ice Cream, which sponsored this installation. It's a nifty selfie opportunity.

Next up will be Port Discovery and the Cross Street Market. So keep your eyes peeled for these public displays of fittingly Maryland art.

Marty B