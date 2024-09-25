"Where's Marty?" learning about broken plate jewelry

Hi Everyone!

To many of you let's welcome back to "Where's Marty?" Julie Ames. To some of you, though, meet Julie Ames.

As a refresher course, or as a way of introduction, Julie, (Juliet), Ames created the "Salt Box Art" craze.

More than once people, who know we are friends through her work, ask me what else Julie Ames does. The answer is A LOT! Simply put Julie has been for almost two decades an in demand jewelery maker now featured in over 100 stores coast to coast.

Julie takes plates, cups, anything china, then finds a cool pattern within. Then she brakes the object using a cutting tool around the said pattern,

Then using one of two grinders smooths the edges down,

Then turns them into pendants, bracelets, earrings, rings,..you name it. She turns shards into unique jewelry.

As a matter of fact something cool she does can be seen above. Occasionally a family of a recently departed mother, grandmother, or aunt, will bring in a favorite piece of the family members china and ask for keepsakes to be made, (from it), for family members as a remberance.

Julie's work is so unique that she has been flown to Hong Kong, by an upscale Mall, to be featured in a presentation of jewelry from makers world wide. Yes there is a lot to a lady who came up with a wacky idea to turn our cities winter salt boxes into beloved items. And YES, the first salt box, seen here on her website, was made of ceramics.

The actual website is this link. Christmas orders are being taken now by the way.

We enjoyed our visit with Julie Ames today and hopefully you did too. We''ll see here again during "Salt Box"season.

Marty B!