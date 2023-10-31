Where's Marty? Getting a look inside the "Making her Mark" exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art

Hi Everyone!

When the Baltimore Museum of Art reaches out and says we have something cool going on they do! That call has never failed us.

Very recently a new exhibit opened that took 4 1/2 years to put together.

But the over 200 pieces in the 9,000-square-foot space took centuries to make. Welcome to "Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe: 1400-1800."

Even the frame surrounding the welcome information was made by a woman. And the pathway leading to the final pieces on display containers, rugs, ceramics, paintings, furniture, illustrated science book, textiles, and so much more.

They are all made by women in centuries where these artists had to work sometimes in the shadows because they were women.

The galleries, and there a four of them, showcase different types of work. It has religious art, scientific art, design art, and just so much to see.

And again keep in mind, for the artists, we now know about there are hundreds of names we do not know, with some amazing work attributed to men of the time.

Curated by Dr. Andaleeb Banta, this exhibit runs through January 7, 2024 And there are two free days to see it; Thursday 11-9-23 and Sunday 12-3-23.

To reserve passes visit the BMA's website at https://artbma.org/

