"Where's Marty?" Blog Aviation Museum Train Garden

BALTIMORE -- Hi Everyone! Day Four of our "Train Garden Week" took us to Middle River, and the Glenn L Martin Maryland Aviation Museum's display. And in fact it is the youngster on the block at two years old.. But what an almost totally handmade Train Garden it is! Trains, AND Planes as executive Director Gus McLeod told us.

But in fact with the Middle River Lighted Boat Parade display it is trains, planes, AND boats.

This Train Garden is located at 2323 Eastern Blvd. right next to Martin State Airport. Take Eastern out to Chesapeake Park Road, and take a right. Then just follow the signs. Here is a link to their website that has days, and hours, right on the front page: https://www.mdairmuseum.org/

The theme is the area surrounding the airport which, itself, is the centerpiece of the train garden. Marshy Point Park just up the road is included, as is the Bengies Drive-In theater almost next door. But there is so much more. One side of the "garden" is downtown and a recreation of the Hochschild Kohn department store and it's Thanksgiving Day parade that ended in 1966 after a three decade run.

Again, only in it's second year and there is even more to see and we were told on air the Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum display is only going to get bigger. Much bigger. And frankly I cannot wait. As all have been this week, it is worth the drive.

Tomorrow we finish big at a place where you would 1000% expect to see a TRAIN Garden! Join us!

Marty B!