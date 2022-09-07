Where's Marty? At the Navy Reserve Center of Baltimore, learning about security measures for Fleet Week

Where's Marty? Learning more about the security measures being taken as Fleet Week kicks off

Hi Everyone!

Today, as the "Where's Marty?" part of WJZ's coverage of the opening of Fleet Week, K2 and I got an eye full. But I am sorry to say you couldn't. Our story involved the security of everyone and everything involved with Fleet Week.

We were granted access to the security and counter-terrorism command center for this event which is located in the Navy Reserve Baltimore Center. It is a very secure Navy facility located next to Ft. McHenry.

It was an HONOR to be among the best of the best when it comes to every level of security. But due to the sensitive nature of the operation, we just could not show you it all. But top members of this team were glad to tell you about it.

We were in a room of over 50 people with over 20 TV Monitors. These just were not just traffic cams, and leave it at that. In other parts of this building, additional support teams were located.

This is an international event, and people from around the country and world will be attending. And to see the level of commitment and professionalism we saw today was "really something." It was like a movie. And again we THANK them, and the "Fleet Week" staff for getting us inside the ropes.

Commander Kelly Cruz thank you VERY MUCH for your time, and your team's courtesy. Mr. Jeff Sanford, the time you gave us was eye-opening. Very busy people, but were great hosts, and we did our best not to get in the way.

Hearing the interviews will bring home to you the attention being given to this huge event. Please listen to them. And keep in the back of your mind while watching our coverage of the Fleet Week festivities just what is happening 24/7 during the event that allows the party to happen.

Here's hoping the women and men we met today will look back at this with the satisfaction of a job VERY well done. And safely done!

