Where do you vote for the Baltimore primary election? How to find your polling place

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's 2024 primary elections fall on Tuesday, May 14, and if you need to know where to vote, here's how to find the location of your polling place.

CBS News Baltimore also has you covered if you need to know how to register and vote, what's on the ballot, and more. The ballot includes runs for an open Senate seat, Baltimore mayor and Baltimore City Council President.

How to find your Baltimore voting location

To vote in person on election day, vote at your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 14.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has a tool to find your assigned polling place on its website. You'll need to enter your five-digit zip code, street number, and street name.

The tool can also help voters find their voting districts and local board of elections.

If you previously requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, you will need to cancel your mail-in ballot via Maryland's Online Voter Registration System.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

If you moved recently, you'll need to make sure you're registered at your current address to vote. The good news is that if you've already changed your address on your driver's license or state ID, your voting address will be changed automatically.

You can change your address using the voter registration application.

If you're not sure if you have updated your voter registration after you moved, you can verify that your address has been updated by using the voter look-up website or by checking with your local board of elections.

Where do you drop off mail-in ballots?

If you're voting by mail and haven't mailed in your ballot yet, as long as you make sure it's postmarked by Election Day (Tuesday, May 14) it will be counted.

Marylanders can also use a ballot drop box to return their mail-in ballot. Click here to find the Primary Elections ballot drop box locations. (en español).

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. on May 14 for the Primary Election.

If you'd rather drop it off in person, you can deliver the ballot to your local board of elections by 8 p.m. on election day, or take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop-off box by the time the polls close.