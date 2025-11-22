Here's where to find the best holiday light displays in the Baltimore-region

With the holiday season now upon us, many families are booked and busy, from hosting family get-togethers to securing Christmas presents.

As a big thank you for viewership and support year-round, WJZ is hooking you up with the best family-friendly holiday displays in the area.

Baltimore City

German Christmas Village: This indoor and outdoor market in Baltimore's Inner Harbor features holiday lights, unique gift shops, and much more from November 22 to December 24, 2025. German Christmas Village is located on 501 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Hampden's 34th Street Christmas Lights Display: View an entire block of rowhomes illuminated with fascinating Christmas displays from November 30 until New Year's Day. Hampden's 34th Street Christmas Lights Display is located on W 34th St, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Baltimore County

Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular: Check out this outdoor Christmas lighting from December 5 to December 30, 2025, featuring over a million lights and displays on a half-mile walking trail.

Parkton Annual Christmas Light Display: Beginning on Thanksgiving night, this free-admission light show only asks that you bring canned goods to donate to the Baltimore Food Bank. Visit them at 22 Kitzbuhel Road in Parkton, MD.

Howard County

Ellicott City Lights: This residential light show features music, a light-up dance floor, and interactive attractions located at 4802 Red Hill Way in Ellicott City, MD. Visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishables for the Howard County Food Bank.

Merriweather Symphony of Lights: From November 28 to January 3, 2026, visitors can walk or drive through an immersive holiday light display.

Howard County Holiday Lights Map: Howard County has curated its own list of the best residential and commercial holiday displays in the area. Each listing tracks an address, photos, description of the display, display dates and hours, and any special instructions for that location, according to the county website.

Harford County

Winter Wonderland Bel Air: Check out downtown Bel Air's immersive light displays while enjoying live musical performances, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more, located along Main Street from November 29 to January 3, 2026.

Harford Holidays at Ripken Stadium: For two weekends in December, visitors can stroll through dazzling festival lights, shop at Santa's workshop, and enjoy sleigh rides at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, MD.

Anne Arundel County