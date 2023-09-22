Artscape 2023: Your rain or shine guide to Baltimore's arts festival

Artscape to kick off Friday, WJZ to serve as media sponsor

Artscape to kick off Friday, WJZ to serve as media sponsor

Artscape to kick off Friday, WJZ to serve as media sponsor

BALTIMORE -- East Coast's largest free arts festival is finally back after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

A reimagined Artscape kicks off Friday evening in Baltimore with a bigger footprint and new date. There's the threat of severe weather looming over the weekend, so if you're planning on attending, use caution, but the decades-old festival is rain or shine.

DJ Pee .Wee, the alter-ego of Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, is headlining the event. Other national acts include Nile Rogers & Chic, Muni Long, and Angelo Moore along with a bevy of local artists like Brandon Woody & Upendo, Chiffon, Jacq Jill and A4lenia.

WJZ, the proud media sponsor of Artscape, has what you need to know before heading out this weekend:

When is it?

Artscape moved this year from its traditional spot on the calendar in the sweltering heat of July to September, a move organizers say will create opportunities to engage with students in an impactful way.

The 38-year-old festival will be held from September 22 to 24. Here are the operating hours for the festival:

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where is it?

Artscape will remain in the historical footprint of Bolton Hill and Mount Vernon, but the festival is expanding into the neighboring Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Performance stages, the Artists' Marketplace, food options, bars and much more will be spread across the neighborhoods.

The Baltimore Office of Arts and Promotions has an interactive Artscape map to help you find what you're looking for.

What's happening?

In addition to the performances, Artscape is showcasing visual arts experiences, performing arts, fashion designers, film, improv and comedy, literary arts programming and more. Click here for a complete list.

Artist's Marketplace: Running Friday, Saturday and Sunday, shop from some of the best local artists at 1205 W. Mount Royal Avenue.

Project Artscape: A runway show showcasing local designers all weekend in the B.I.G. Improv Lot at Charles and Lafayette

Kidscape and Teenscape: Motorhouse hosts this family-friendly event for kids and teens on Saturday.

B23 Exhibition: An indoor exhibition featuring artists from Baltimore City and the surrounding region.

The Maryland Film Festival Shorts Fest: The SNF Parkway opens for a weekend of free shorts film screenings of Baltimore-based student work

How do I get there?



With the fun of festivals comes inevitable traffic, road closures and detours. So how do you get there?

Click here for a full list of road and lane closures and parking restrictions.

Artscape is back!



We are closing some roads for the event until Mon, Sep 25.

Other small closures will happen leading up to the event.https://t.co/sStc7xZRel



Download the https://t.co/c7DNo4qiX4 app for live detour navigation. pic.twitter.com/3uGzswvoYc — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) September 21, 2023

Artscape falls on the same weekend as "World Car Free Day," so the Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on public transportation for the weekend.

Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC, Commuter Bus and Mobility services will all be free from Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24.

When and where are the performances?

Artscape has a full schedule of performances over the weekend with four outdoor performing stages, including the brand-new "North of North" stage at North Avenue and 20th Street.

DJ Pee .Wee and Muni Long headline Friday, the legendary composer Nile Rodgers & CHIC take over Saturday afternoon and Angelo Moore of Fishbone headlines Saturday night, with a ton of artists in between.

Artscape has a complete performance schedule here.

What about the weather?

Maryland is bracing for weekend impacts from a Potential Tropical Storm brewing off the coast of The Carolinas. WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared an Alert Day for Saturday for anticipated severe weather.

The National Hurricane Center announced "Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen" on Thursday.

Artscape is a rain-or-shine event and has not announced any adjustments to its schedule as of Friday morning.

Tap here for the latest forecast, and stay weather-aware.

Any more questions?: Artscape FAQ