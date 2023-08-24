Project Artscape, a runway show of local designers, added to Baltimore's Artscape 2023

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced on Thursday an addition to next month's Artscape.

Artscape, a free arts festival in Baltimore put on by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WJZ is the proud media sponsor.

Artscape will be from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24.

BOPA announced that "Project Artscape" will be included in the lineup.

"A captivating runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage," BOPA said.

Project Artscape will feature a roster of 31 local designers over two days, with Saturday showcasing the works of Erin Boggs, Bronté, Naima Noire, Jordan Matthews, Love More Bmore, The Black Genius Art Show, Rochelle Bremmer, Melani Dowdy-Tucker, LTYC Shop, Robert Queen, Terrance Styyles, Ashley-Star Style Agency, TTheNASA8, Aiysha Jowhar and Critique Designs and Yanni. Sunday's lineup will include Yele Oladeinde, Sue's Closet and Eloquent Accessories, HighEndRebel, Julianna Josephine, Sehar Peerzada, Sanzi, Sigi'Nommo, Sherrell Whye, Iris Webb, Brandon Kanion, The Gailery Boutique, Classic Consigns by KYS, Amparo3, Knwldg Couture and Audacity Brand.

Spanning 40 feet, the runway will be located at the parking lot of the Baltimore Improv Group (BIG) at 1727 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Rowland, a member of the group Destiny's Child, will be headlining at Artscape 2023.

Aside from Rowland, GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist Nile Rodgers & Chic will also perform that weekend.

Artscape will take place in the Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods of Baltimore. However, the festival is expanding across North Avenue into the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Attendees can explore the areas along North Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue, as well as Charles Street up to W. 20th Street.