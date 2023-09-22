Maryland Weather: Potential Tropical Storm bringing rain, wind to Baltimore area

BALTIMORE-- Maryland is bracing for weekend impacts from a Potential Tropical Storm brewing off the coast of The Carolinas. WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared an Alert Day for Saturday for anticipated severe weather.

The National Hurricane Center announced "Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen" on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico, Dorchester, Calvert and St. Mary's counties from Friday morning until further notice.

Saturday is looking troublesome with rain pouring in and winds gusting close to 40 mph. A First Alert Day has been declared for this reason.

We'll stay mostly dry through Friday early evening, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will spread into Southern MD late Friday night and into the Baltimore area by Saturday morning. The rain may become locally heavy across southern Maryland.

Gusty east winds will continue into Saturday with the potential for coastal flooding especially during high tide cycles. Water levels 1-2' above normal are possible. Rainfall totals of 1-3" will be possible through Saturday night/early Sunday with the heaviest totals focused across southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Highs Saturday will not get out of the 60s for most areas. Have backup indoor plans ready.

The impacts starts to ease up by Sunday but we'll still see lingering rain across the area, with the best chances in the morning tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s for most areas and winds will not be as gusty.

Conditions look drier for Monday as high pressure moves in, with highs potentially reaching the mid-70s. Showers may return Tuesday into Wednesday.