Watch CBS News
Local News

What's Passover and ways you can celebrate it in the Baltimore area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Wednesday at sundown marks the beginning of Passover.

Jewish people across the country, and throughout Maryland, are getting ready for Wednesday night's Seder.

Passover is celebrated by observing the yearly Jewish traditions including a ritual feast the first two evenings of the holiday.

It includes reading the story of Passover and how Jewish people persevered under the rule of an evil pharaoh who brought 10 plagues until they were able to make their escape from Egypt to the "Holy Land." 

The Passover Seder requires eating symbolic foods organized on a Seder plate, including the karpas, or a spring vegetable, most commonly parsley, haroset, an apple and nut mixture, maror, or 2 bitter herbs, often horseradish and lettuce, shank bone and an egg.

Following the eating of the symbolic foods, a large meal is shared.

Finally, it's time hide the afikomen, or eat dessert of matzah and other flourless baked goods.

Jewish people observe by not eating bread or bread products that were able to rise, to mimic how all they had to eat was matzah when they were fleeing slavery in Egypt.

Here is a list of events in the Baltimore area for Passover:

SEDERS/ GATHERINGS

PASSOVER MENUS/CATERING

(story compiled by WJZ's Sage Levy)

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.