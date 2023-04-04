What's Passover and ways you can celebrate it in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE - Wednesday at sundown marks the beginning of Passover.

Jewish people across the country, and throughout Maryland, are getting ready for Wednesday night's Seder.

Passover is celebrated by observing the yearly Jewish traditions including a ritual feast the first two evenings of the holiday.

It includes reading the story of Passover and how Jewish people persevered under the rule of an evil pharaoh who brought 10 plagues until they were able to make their escape from Egypt to the "Holy Land."

The Passover Seder requires eating symbolic foods organized on a Seder plate, including the karpas, or a spring vegetable, most commonly parsley, haroset, an apple and nut mixture, maror, or 2 bitter herbs, often horseradish and lettuce, shank bone and an egg.

Following the eating of the symbolic foods, a large meal is shared.

Finally, it's time hide the afikomen, or eat dessert of matzah and other flourless baked goods.

Jewish people observe by not eating bread or bread products that were able to rise, to mimic how all they had to eat was matzah when they were fleeing slavery in Egypt.

Here is a list of events in the Baltimore area for Passover:

SEDERS/ GATHERINGS

1st Night Seder

Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation



April 5th @7:30



"Join MMAE for a Community Passover Seder on the 1st night of Passover, Wednesday, April 5th at 7:30pm, led by Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro." (includes dinner)



$50 Per Adult/ $20 Per Child



https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200024265655502

2nd Night Seder

Bolton Street Synagogue



April 6th 6-8p



Family Friendly Seder Including dinner



$45/adult $20/child



https://www.boltonstreet.org/events/annual-second-night-passover-seder/

YJP And Community Passover Seder

Apr 5, 2023 7:00PM - 10:00PM



Chabad Of Downtown Baltimore



Enjoy a homey Passover Seder with young professionals and community members. Featuring a selection of international wines, 3 course scrumptious dinner and incredible company. Plenty of tradition and an abundance of warmth. No prior Hebrew or Jewish knowledge necessary.



https://www.bmorejewish.com/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/14725/new/true

PASSOVER MENUS/CATERING

Eddie's Of Roland Park

Passover menu and Passover in a box with traditional foods



Several options and price points



https://www.eddiesofrolandpark.com/content/passover-2023

Classic Catering

Passover Menu



https://www.classiccatering.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Passover-Menu-2023.pdf



https://www.classiccatering.com/classic-to-go/holiday-menus/

Gourmet Girls

Passover Menu



https://www.gourmetgirlsmd.com/passover-menu

