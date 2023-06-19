These retailers and grocery stores are open on Juneteenth

White House celebrates Juneteenth, Pride White House celebrates Juneteenth, Pride Month with week of events 04:32

Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S., has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021. All non-essential federal offices are closed Monday, as are banks, the stock market and the U.S. Postal Service.

Although most private-sector employers also recognize the holiday, retail and grocery stores largely remain open for business. Here are the stores that are open and closed on Monday.

What's open

BestBuy: While the electronics retailer recognizes Juneteenth as a company holiday, offering some employees paid time off, but its stores are open.

While the electronics retailer recognizes Juneteenth as a company holiday, offering some employees paid time off, but its stores are open. Costco: Costco warehouses remain open on Juneteenth, according to the discount giant's list of holiday closures. Its warehouses are only closed in observance of seven national holidays.

Costco warehouses remain open on Juneteenth, according to the discount giant's list of holiday closures. Its warehouses are only closed in observance of seven national holidays. REI: The outdoor gear chain's stores remain open Monday, according to its website.

The outdoor gear chain's stores remain open Monday, according to its website. Target: Target has recognized Juneteenth as a company holiday since 2020. Employees may "observe the day however they prefer, through education, service or celebration," the company said. But Target stores remain open.

Target has recognized Juneteenth as a company holiday since 2020. Employees may "observe the day however they prefer, through education, service or celebration," the company said. But Target stores remain open. Trader Joe's: Grocery stores are operating on a normal schedule Monday. The grocery chain indicated it's closing stores early, at 5 p.m. on July 4 to allow team members to prepare for Independence Day celebrations.

Grocery stores are operating on a normal schedule Monday. The grocery chain indicated it's closing stores early, at 5 p.m. on July 4 to allow team members to prepare for Independence Day celebrations. UPS: UPS stores are open, according to the shipper's holiday schedule.

UPS stores are open, according to the shipper's holiday schedule. Walmart: Walmart stores are open until 11 p.m. on Monday.

What's closed