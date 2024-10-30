What is Question F? Baltimore voters can decide on Inner Harbor's future development.

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City voters will be casting their ballots to decide the future of the Inner Harbor.

Question F asks voters if the city's charter should be changed to allow for development near the harbor.

What if Question F is approved?

As it stands, the Inner Harbor has a special zoning sub-district that establishes the area as a public park. If approved, this ballot question would remove this subdistrict and allow for development there.

"It changes the city charter. It changes the rules and it allows that property to be developed," said Dr. Roger Hartley, University of Baltimore's Dean of the College of Public Affairs. "If you vote yes, that doesn't mean it's over and the buildings just start going up. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done."

If Question F is approved by the voters, it could lead to redevelopment projects like the proposed Harborplace redevelopment.

"More acres of great public space by removing the Light Street spur and connecting McKeldin, how that's going to pull the Inner Harbor into downtown, reinvigorate this side of the harbor, reinvigorate the heart of downtown. This is an incredibly important opportunity, and I am really excited about it," said Zac Blanchard, the Democratic nominee for Baltimore City Council District 11.

The arguments of Question F

Neighbors who oppose the question say the language is confusing and that public parkland should not be privatized.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott argues this would revitalize a key part of the city and be an area for all Baltimoreans.

"If we want the city to grow into the next 21st century best version of itself, then we have to capitalize on making sure that our face to the world, the Inner Harbor, is built brand new," Scott said.

Center of controversy

Question F has been the center of controversy in Baltimore City, and it has been challenged several times in court.

Thiru Vignarajah, who represented a group of Baltimore City residents and filed lawsuits in both Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, challenged the question's wording, content and structure.

In October, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled the question was proper charter material and allowed it on the ballot for this election.

"It's about adding luxury apartments and parking garages to a public park," Vignarajah said. "It's about taking the public park out of the public's hands and giving it to a corporate developer. None of those things are clear from the language, so it's our responsibility as advocates to try and educate people the best we can."

Early voting is already underway in Maryland and is open through Oct. 31. Election Day, Nov. 5, the polls open at 7 a.m. across the state.