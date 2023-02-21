SARASOTA, Fla. - A few years down the line, when the fresh faces of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez become ever-so-slightly matured, there will come a time when the core that the Orioles have pinned so much of their future on is at a crossroads.

Right now, Rutschman, Henderson, Rodriguez and others are relatively cheap stars. They're the kind of high-upside players to rebuild around, and it's upon their shoulders that any vision for future winning seasons in Baltimore rest. The dreams and aspirations from fans and those within the clubhouse are warranted. The Orioles have built what appears to be a winner - and not for one year, for several years.

... this story by Andy Kostka continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: What does 'sustained success' mean to Orioles CEO John Angelos?