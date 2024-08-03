What a sanctuary at the Baltimore Humane Society would mean for pets and their owners

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Humane Society is working to raise more than a million dollars, to turn one of the buildings on their property into a sanctuary.

It would be for pets whose owners are close to the end of their life. The aim is to help those owners stay connected with their pets.

Sometimes, pets are surrendered to the Baltimore Humane Society because their owners can no longer care for them. One reason for that is the owner entering hospice care.

"It's a very frustrating [situation], very sad for the animal and the owner because they could be hospice and still live for another month or two," Andrew Levine, Baltimore Humane Society's board president, said. "I know they miss their pets."

To keep the connection going, Levine says the nonprofit wants to turn the old home of their founder -- Elsie Barton -- into a place where these pets could go.

The plan would be to transform it into a livable home, as well as add on an extra building. The goal is to give these pets a home environment.

Staff will also make time to bring the pets to their owners for visits.

"Try to do it every day, so that they can still have that connection with the pet and the pet has the connection with the owner. We'll take care of the pet while they're still in hospice," Levine said.

Levine said the building has been vacant for around a decade. To make these plans come true, it'll take around $2 million.

The state is pitching in $500,000, according to Levine, but he hopes the public can help as well. Construction wouldn't start until all the funding is secured.

Levine adds he already has the approvals needed from Baltimore County and other regulatory processes, "we just need to raise the money."

The target is to raise the funds by the end of the year.

While a fundraising campaign hasn't been set up yet, you can contact the Baltimore Humane Society here.