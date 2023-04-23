Westminster man severely burned after fire involving homemade fireworks

BALTIMORE -- A 68-year-old man who was making homemade fireworks suffered severe burns after a fire started at his Westminster home on Friday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Westminster Fire Department's firefighters were alerted to a fire in the 300 block of Parisian Way around 10 a.m., fire officials said.

They were able to contain it to the man's garage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators asked bomb technicians assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad and the ATF's Certified Explosive Specialists with ATF to assist with evidence collection, and processing the scene, and ensuring that the residence was safe, fire officials said.

After consulting with the Carroll County States Attorney's Office, investigators searched the home and found materials used for making homemade fireworks along with several destructive devices in various stages of construction, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The Carroll County HAZMAT Team helped bomb technicians render the devices safe and disposed of the remaining products, fire officials said.