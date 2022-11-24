Westminster couple offers $100,000 reward for information on person who killed their only son

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- A Westminster family is making a desperate push to find their son's killer by increasing the reward for information that will lead to the arrest of his killer.

Their son, Richard Atkins Jr.—the only son of Richard Atkins Sr. and Mary Atkins—was beaten to death nearly two decades ago.

Years later, his family is still trying to get justice for him.

His father wants answers before it's too late.

"I'm 72 years old," he said. "I just turned 72 yesterday and God only knows how much longer I got."

Richard Atkins Jr. was found beaten to death inside of his apartment on East Main Street in Westminster on Dec. 29, 2003.

His mother found his body two days later.

"When I got up to the third floor, I opened his door and he was laying there," Mary Atkins said.

The killer got away with cash and video games.

Police believe that Richard Atkins Jr. was targeted. Within two weeks of his murder, they made an arrest.

"Did they have leads," WJz reporter Kelsey Kushner asked. "Did they have a suspect?"

They had someone in custody but "he got let go shortly after that," Mary Atkins said.

Year after year after that, the case remained unsolved.

There was no evidence, no witnesses, and no one to blame.

Now, the family of Richard Atkins Jr. is increasing their reward to $100,000 in the hopes that the large sum of money will motivate someone to come forward and help them find and arrest the killer.

Mary Atkins said that she still holds on to her son's ashes and remains unable to bury him

"It's like, if I bury him, I've actually lost him completely," she said. "So, I can't do that."

Anyone with information about the assault that killed Richard Atkins Jr. should contact Maryland State Police.