West Shore Park at Inner Harbor has been transformed into a winter wonderland

BALTIMORE -- The Christmas Village is back in Baltimore!

A special preview of the village will be available this Saturday and Sunday.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market.

This is the village's ninth season at the West Shore Park at Inner Harbor.

"Overall, it takes dozens and dozens of people to get this together," Market Manager Kali Amburn said.

Amburn has been working with organizers from Germany to set up this year's village, which will be the largest one yet.

It is expected to have more than 55 local and international vendors.

This year, famous German vendor Kathe Wohlfart will return with German holiday decorations and pyramids.

The pyramids are a centuries-old German tradition.

"Only wealthy people had Christmas trees, so less wealthy people started carving these little triangular-shaped things to sit on their table to represent the tree," Amburn said.

Organizers will soon power up the 30-foot-tall Christmas Pyramid at the center of the market.

Other attractions will include live entertainment, a Biergarten, and a full menu of European food treats.

"It's a nice thing to do at Christmastime, Amburn said."People come down with their families and visit the market, there's the ice rink, there's a nice Christmas atmosphere down here."

The Christmas Village officially opens on Thanksgiving and runs until Christmas Eve.