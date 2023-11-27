West Baltimore man previously reported missing was murdered, police say

BALTIMORE -- A West Baltimore man previously reported missing was murdered last week, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Police said they responded to a wooded area in the 2500 block of North Dukeland Street around 10:14 a.m. on November 21, for a report of an unresponsive man.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Prince Benson with a fatal gunshot wound.

Benson's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for autopsy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.