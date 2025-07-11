After mass overdose in West Baltimore leaves 27 hospitalized, city ramps up efforts to fight drug use

After a mass overdose in Baltimore City's Penn North community on Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott is continuing a neighborhood stabilization response.

On Friday morning, Scott, along with Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace and community partners, gave an update on efforts to help community members.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m., where they treated more than two dozen suspected drug overdoses.

Wallace said that 27 people were found ill and hospitalized, including seven in critical condition and 15 in serious condition.

No fatalities have been reported, Wallace added.

While officials have not confirmed what substance caused the overdoses, people at the scene told WJZ it was a drug called "New Jack City," allegedly laced with Freon or antifreeze, which can be poisonous.

Scott said that police are still investigating what the substance was and who distributed it, but are not yet releasing specific details.

Mayor Scott said first responders, police, firefighters, and health care workers were "out all night" canvassing the area and administering Narcan.

Teams work to fight drug use, prevent overdoses

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement launched a neighborhood stabilization response Friday, which began with canvassing a four-block radius of the scene.

Sarah Whaley, Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response, said teams will be passing out supplies including Narcan, test strips, and providing public health messaging to the community.

"If you are using today, please do not use alone. Please go slow and have Narcan available," Whaley said.

Whaley said that Mental health support from the 988 Helpline, and the Baltimore Crisis Response team, will also be available to connect with the public.

Whaley added that community members should not be afraid to seek medical assistance for those they know, because they are protected by Maryland's Good Samaritan Law, which protects people assisting in an emergency overdose situation from arrest, as well as prosecution, for certain crimes.

Scott said the goal is not to criminalize those who are struggling with drug addiction, but to assist them in getting better.

"The days of approaching drug addiction and overdose as a criminal thing are gone," Scott said. "The police department will deal with the actual folks that are providing and dealing drugs, and bring this into the community. But when you are talking about folks that are using, we have to be ready to help them with the services they need - when they are ready for them."

The mayor also mentioned that the city is still working to determine how to use millions from settlements from several pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Maryland leaders react to mass overdose

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore expressed his gratitude to first responders and Baltimore City officials who assisted with the mass overdose response.

"I'm grateful to those who quickly alerted us about this situation, and those who are providing support to the community," Moore said in a social media post Thursday.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City Councilmember Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said communities need to hear from the city's incoming Health Commissioner about her plan to tackle the opioid crisis.

In a statement, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said the mass overdose served as a "powerful reminder of our city's ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic."