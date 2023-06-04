Watch CBS News
Wes Moore joins Democratic governors calling on textbook publishers to fight censorship
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Wes Moore is joining other Democratic governors in a call to fight textbook censorship.

Moore signed a letter spearheaded by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asking textbook publishers to "hold the line" and refuse to water down their educational materials because of complaints by Republican lawmakers and conservative parents.

According to the American Library Association, more than 1,200 library books and resources were challenged in 2022.

That's the highest since data collection began 20 years ago.

