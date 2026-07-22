Spotty storms in Maryland Wednesday then beautiful weather ahead

Areas from Baltimore and points west will enjoy a dry, warm, and muggy Wednesday. A few leftover showers and locally strong thunderstorms are possible across Marylan's Eastern Shore later today into tonight.

A cold front will cross the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, which will bring a welcome break from recent high humidity levels. Ahead of the cold front, expect a seasonably warm day with highs in the upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

The cold front will spark off another round of scattered showers and locally strong thunderstorms later today. The best chance for this happening would be across central and southern Anne Arundel County over the Bay Bridge and onto the Eastern Shore. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds along with heavy downpours and intense lightning.

Most areas west of the Chesapeake Bay will enjoy a dry day. With humidity levels remaining high, the feels like temperatures will reach around 90°.

The cold front will clear the area overnight taking away the humidity and any lingering showers to our east. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

Humidity levels bottom out as early as Thursday morning across much of Maryland. This will provide a few days of a delightful and refreshing feel. Crisp, comfortable days will greet us Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures those three days reach the lower 80s.

Humidity and temperatures tick up Sunday. There may be some showers and/or storms in the area later Sunday into Sunday night.

A warm front will cross the region Sunday night into Monday morning bringing much more muggy air to the region. In addition to the mugginess, temperatures will return to typical summer levels in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thunderstorms will also develop Monday, especially during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday may see another round of heat and storms. An early look at the setup Tuesday shows the potential of some stronger and potentially severe storms. We'll continue to watch the situation as the details become more clear as we approach early next week.