Weather whiplash brings heat, storms, wind, and chill to Maryland

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Friday and Saturday

Friday's weather will be impactful due to gusty winds, unseasonably warm temperatures, and an evening line of storms, which possibly could be strong to severe.

Gusty winds and a sharp drop in temperature are expected on Saturday with widespread frosty conditions possible Saturday night outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

Record high temps likely in the Baltimore metro Wednesday

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high temperature of 87° at BWI Marshall Wednesday afternoon, which would break the previous record of 86° set back in 1975. Spotty showers and storms will arrive from the west toward sunset, but the bulk of the daylight hours look dry.

The first of two cold fronts will cross the area Wednesday night. This will bring seasonably cooler air to the area along with plenty of clouds and scattered showers.

Thursday will have a much gloomier feels with on and off showers along with clouds and cooler weather conditions. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s.

Weather whiplash Friday through the weekend across Maryland

The second cold front that pushes through the area Friday evening will bring the more dramatic weather changes that arrive for the weekend.

Friday afternoon includes a surge of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and developing lines of showers and storms.

A burst of rain and strong gusty wind are most likely during the early hours of Friday evening. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s, with breezy winds as the rain slowly exits during the overnight Friday into Saturday.

It's not out of the question that the first snowflakes of the season will fall across the mountains of western Maryland early Saturday morning. Snow accumulation is not expected.

Get ready for a true fall chill. Saturday will be breezy and chilly, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts will remain in the 25 to 40 mph range through the afternoon. Keep gusty winds in mind if you're planning outdoor activities. Wind-chills Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the first severl hours of the morning. This will heavily impact the first part of the Baltimore Running Festival!

Winds relax Saturday night. The first widespread frost of the season is possible by Sunday morning. Despite a cold start to the day, sunshine will send temperatures back into the mid and upper 50s on Sunday afternoon with much less wind.