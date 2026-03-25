Weather turns warm for the O's home opener in Baltimore

Mainly cloudy skies, but milder temperatures will make for an enjoyable Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 50s.

The best weather for the next several days just happens to land in time for the O's home opener Thursday afternoon. The weather should stay mainly dry for Opening Day.

Seasonably warm weather for O's home opener

The Orioles' home opener forecast features wonderful temperatures in Baltimore; peaking in the mid--70s during the game. Areas to the south and west of the City will reach the upper 70s. Look for a gusty breeze out of the south-southwest during the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will gust out of the south, 20 to 30 MPH.

The game should remain dry for the most part. A brief and spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the bulk of the sprinkles and showers look to stay north and west of Baltimore City. Even if a sprinkle or shower should reach the stadium, no game impacts are expected.

Rain, wind, and falling temperatures Friday across Maryland

The next cold front will bring us a steady rain and embedded thunderstorms early Friday morning. The thunderstorm threat is mainly before 8 a.m. Friday as the rain will switch over to steady and chilly form late morning through Friday afternoon. Rain should end by Friday evening. Most communities will pick up between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain.

Temperatures begin in the 60s early Friday morning. The day will feature falling temperatures by mid to late morning as they fall into the 50s and into the 40s by Friday afternoon behind the cold front. Plan on a brisk Friday afternoon and evening as much colder air blows into Maryland.

Brisk, bright and chilly across Maryland this weekend

The brunt of the chilly weather arrives Friday night. Temperatures drop below freezing early Saturday morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° on Saturday afternoon, with a chilly breeze.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds should get temperatures back into the 50s to near 60° by Sunday.

Warmer weather returns to Maryland early next week

Temperatures continue to warm up through the early part of next week as a chance of scattered rain returns to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds and a few showers will keep temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures may approach 80° for Wednesday, April 1st.