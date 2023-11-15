Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore hosts a movie night with Mr. Trash Wheel

BALTIMORE -- Charm City's favorite trash-eating robot, Mr. Trash Wheel, will star in a special movie night at the end of November.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore will screen two short-form documentaries about the googly-eyed trash interceptor on Nov. 30.

People who attend the event will receive star treatment. They'll be able to walk down the blue carpet, sip on Mr. Trash Wheel-themed cocktails, and smile for the paparazzi, according to the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

The films include "Baltimore's Healthy Harbor Initiative" and "Mr. Trash Wheel."

"Baltimore's Healthy Harbor Initiative" chronicles the efforts of Healthy Harbor staff and their partners as they push toward making the harbor swimmable and plunge into its waters.

"Mr. Trash Wheel" will tell the story of how Mr. Trash Wheel transformed into one of Baltimore's endearing characters.

Filmmakers and cast members will participate in a question-and-answer session after each film, according to the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

WHERE:

Harbor East Cinemas, 645 S. President St, Baltimore, MD 21202

WHEN:

Thursday, November 30, 2023, Two screening options: 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8:00-10:00 p.m.

· 5:30 p.m.: Happy Hour

· 6:00 p.m.: Film screenings and Q&A sessions

· 7:30 p.m.: Event ends

· 8:00 p.m.: Second showing begins

COST: Regular Ticket is $25; VIP Ticket is $35 and includes Mr. Trash Wheel cocktail and popcorn.

All proceeds benefit Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative and its fundraising campaign for Professor Trash Wheel's new batteries.

TICKETS: Tickets must be reserved in advance at https://www.classy.org/event/mr-trash-wheels-movie-night/e536646.