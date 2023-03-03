A secret Mr. Trash Wheel society is taking new members

BALTIMORE -- For the first time since 2019, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative is recruiting new members to Mr. Trash Wheel's not-so-secret society, Order of the Wheel.

This year, applicants are challenged to host cleanups in their communities or elsewhere, like a park, stream or waterfront. Then they'll need to submit photo evidence to the mighty Mr. Trash Wheel.

Applicants will be awarded higher ranks within the order for exceeding expectations. Tasks must be completed by Sunday on midnight to become a member.

"If you wish to be reborn as a trash-being worthy of the Trash Wheel's love and respect the order encourages you to apply," the partnership said in a statement.

Applicants will then be sorted into one of four Trash Wheel "houses," Turtleroar, Rattypaw, Otterfluff and Snekerin.

The partnership said those lucky enough to be inducted as Order of the Wheel members get:

A secret code name

Certificate from Mr. Trash Wheel

Knowledge of the secret handshake

Membership pin

Members-only communications from Mr. Trash Wheel

Order of the Wheel induction instructions

The recruitment process will culminate at Mr. Trash Wheel's Earth Day Birthday party on April 22 at Pierce's Park, where new members will be recognized and celebrated for their cleanup efforts, the partnership said.

Participate by visiting this link. The order launched in 2018 and has inducted hundreds of members.

"We wanted to create a club for people who love the trash wheels and the environment," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Healthy Harbor Initiative. "In the past, when we ask people to pick up litter maybe a couple of people did it, but when we asked them to join a secret society and pick up litter, we engaged thousands!"

Baltimore's beloved Mr. Trash Wheel was installed in the Inner Harbor May 2014 and has collected over 2.5 million pounds of trash and debris, originating from upstream areas in Baltimore County and lower stream areas in Baltimore City before being collected in the Inner Harbor.

The trash wheel is maintained by the Waterfront Partnership as part of its Healthy Harbor Initiative to make the Harbor swimmable and fishable.