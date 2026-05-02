Major water main break forces street closures in Southwest Baltimore

A large water main break prompted a multi-agency response to the area near St. Agnes Hospital on Saturday morning.

The break occurred at the intersection of Caton and Benson Avenues in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Fire Department, who say they responded shortly before 7:00 a.m.

Shortly before 0700 hrs, @BaltimoreFire received a call for reports of a water main break at the intersection of S. Caton & Benson Ave. Upon arrival the responding company requested additional resources. Currently we have multi agencies on the scene BPD, BGE, OEM & DPW… pic.twitter.com/5fWGw0IwTC — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 2, 2026

Due to the severity of the flooding, fire crews requested additional assistance, including Baltimore Police, BGE, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to remain through Monday, advising motorists to use alternative routes as repairs take place.