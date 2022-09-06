Water distribution locations announced after Water Boil Advisory issued in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works has announced three water distribution sites open Tuesday for residents under a Boil Water Advisory.

These locations open at 11 a.m.:

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School: 1401 W. Lafayette Ave.

Middle Branch Park: 301 Waterview Ave.

Landsdowne Library: 500 3rd Ave.

A water buffalo will be at the Landsdowne Library and the Middle Branch Park locations, and the DPW will provide jugs. Residents and facilities are encouraged to bring their own containers.

The DPW issued the advisory Monday after E. coli contamination was identified in water samples taken in several West Baltimore buildings. The advisory affects thousands of residents in parts of West Baltimore and Baltimore County

Water from home should be brought to a "rolling boil" for at least one minute to kill any bacteria, making it safe for the following activities: drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby food and formula, making ice, giving to pets, washing dishes, and preparing food.

