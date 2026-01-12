Water aerobics gets a high-energy makeover in Baltimore

The instructor of a water aerobics class in Baltimore calls the non-traditional workout "Big Energy," and attendees say it is helping them start the new year strong.

WJZ's Nicky Zizaza jumped into the pool to kick off our Health Watch series, Fitness Remix 2026.

The water aerobics class is held inside a Baltimore pool at Digital Harbor High School. The class is breaking stereotypes about water aerobics.

The music is loud; the energy is high, and the man leading the class has turned fitness into a movement.

"I will give 100 percent. Big energy," the group chants before class begins.

Teaching water aerobics

Terrell Talbert did not seek out water aerobics. The class found him in June 2025. Now he is known simply as Big Energy, a name he proudly embraces.

"I was subbing for another instructor, and she asked me to sub a water aerobics class," Talbert said. "I thought it would be something different than the normal classes I teach."

That something different quickly became something he fell in love with.

"I did it, and I fell in love instantly," Talbert said. "It is great for your joints."

Talbert transformed the class into an energetic faith-based experience.

"When I first started, I was going easy," he said. "Then I was like, no, I'm Mr. Big Energy. I have to put my own spin on it, my own love for it, and my own passion, and that's when I said I'm gonna change the music, change the moves, and we just gonna go all the way Big Energy."

Mental and physical health with water aerobics

Participants said the impact goes far beyond the pool.

Dr. James Darby admits he was skeptical at first.

"I kind of strayed from workouts because I have a really bad ankle injury," Darby said. "I cannot run anymore or do impact workouts."

He started attending about three months ago.

"I have gone from 397 pounds to 357 pounds," Darby said.

For others, the class represents a turning point before medical intervention.

"I was considering surgery," said attendee Nicole Pulley. "He told me to come to him first. I have lost 17 pounds since I started."

Talbert said the focus is not just physical fitness but mental health.

"When I look at fitness, I look at mental health," he said. "When you are stressed and moving your body, that dopamine rush goes straight to your head."

Despite the intensity, the workout is gentle on the body.

"There is no swimming," Talbert said. "Your head never goes underwater."

He said it is especially helpful for people with joint pain.

"If you have knee problems, this will not make them worse," he said.

Talbert also brings something personal to the pool.

"I have been a big guy all my life," he said. "Big jokes and fat jokes do not bother me."

What he has created is more than a workout class. It is a community where people feel strong, supported, and seen.

"This is more than water aerobics," Talbert said. "It is a full experience."

Talbert teaches two classes a week, and all are welcome to sign up. Since starting, he has become a viral fitness sensation. He also leads step classes, dance classes, and a fitness boot camp.