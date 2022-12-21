WATCH: Mrs. Claus, reindeer dip in National Aquarium and greet visitors
BALTIMORE - While Santa Claus is busy at the workshop preparing for his long Christmas Eve journey, Mrs. Claus took a trip to Baltimore.
Mrs. Claus and one of Santa's reindeer took a dive into the National Aquarium on Tuesday.
They waved at children and spread holiday cheer to guests through the glass in the Atlantic Coral Reef exhibit.
The National Aquarium captured a video of Mrs. Claus greeting guests.
