WATCH: Mrs. Claus, reindeer dip in National Aquarium and greet visitors

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - While Santa Claus is busy at the workshop preparing for his long Christmas Eve journey, Mrs. Claus took a trip to Baltimore.

Mrs. Claus and one of Santa's reindeer took a dive into the National Aquarium on Tuesday.

They waved at children and spread holiday cheer to guests through the glass in the Atlantic Coral Reef exhibit.

The National Aquarium captured a video of Mrs. Claus greeting guests.

December 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

