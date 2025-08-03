CBS Texas hosts Loud for Love concert to support Hill Country flood relief

Join CBS News Texas and Chef Tim Love – in person or online – this Sunday for a special benefit show supporting Hill Country's recovery after devastating flash floods claimed 137 lives, including 37 children.

When and where is the show?

The benefit concert takes place Sunday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. CT at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 5 p.m.

CBS News Texas anchor Madison Sawyer is hosting the event, with appearances by anchors Nicole Baker and Ken Molestina.

Who's performing?

The lineup features a range of talented artists, including:

Amanda Shires , Grammy-winning artist from Lubbock

Coffey Anderson , country singer-songwriter

Grady Spencer & the Work , groove-based American rock and roll band

Nate Burnham , country artist

David Tribble, folk singer and songwriter

"The Hill Country is hurting. Floodwaters have washed through homes, histories, and the heart of this place. Raising money now means giving folks a chance to rebuild, restore, and keep the Hill Country wild, alive, and human. We can't afford to look away," Shires said in a statement to CBS Texas.

There will also be a special appearance by Annabel Dwyer, a Nashville-based musician who grew up attending camp along the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic. In the aftermath of the floods, she shared a tribute song on Instagram, which she'll perform live at the event.

What items are up for auction?

Viewers can take part in an online silent auction featuring signed memorabilia, fan experiences, and getaway packages. Highlights include:

A VIP suite experience for 15 people at a Dallas Cowboys game

A two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge

A Stetson hat signed by Randy Travis

You can browse auction items and place your bids here. Donations to the flood relief fund are also welcome under the "cash donation" section.

How to watch the Loud for Love benefit concert

What : CBS News Texas and Chef Tim Love host Loud for Love flood relief benefit concert and auction

: CBS News Texas and Chef Tim Love host Loud for Love flood relief benefit concert and auction Date : Sunday, Aug. 3

: Sunday, Aug. 3 Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT Location: Fort Worth, Texas



Fort Worth, Texas On TV: KTXA Channel 21 in North Texas

KTXA Channel 21 in North Texas Online stream: Watch live on CBS News Texas in the video player above or on your mobile, streaming device, or connected TV

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.