Washington D.C. firefighter, father of two, killed in shooting in Charles County

BALTIMORE - A Washington, D.C. firefighter, and father of two, was shot and killed Monday morning in Charles County, according to our media partner WUSA9.

Carl Braxton, 30, an eight-year firefighter with the DC Fire Department, was shot around 3 a.m. in Bryan's Road, Maryland. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The DC Fire and EMS said Braxton had two sons.

Braxton was a member of engine company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

Statement from Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. on the Passing of Active-Duty Firefighter/EMT Carl Braxton. pic.twitter.com/Yl7d2K6rp4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2023

"Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department's Peer Support Team," the department said.