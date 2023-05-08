Washington D.C. firefighter, father of two, killed in shooting in Charles County
BALTIMORE - A Washington, D.C. firefighter, and father of two, was shot and killed Monday morning in Charles County, according to our media partner WUSA9.
Carl Braxton, 30, an eight-year firefighter with the DC Fire Department, was shot around 3 a.m. in Bryan's Road, Maryland. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The DC Fire and EMS said Braxton had two sons.
Braxton was a member of engine company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.
"Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department's Peer Support Team," the department said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.