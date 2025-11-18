1 man, 2 women found dead after Maryland house fire

A man and two women were found dead after a house fire in Washington County, Maryland, on Thursday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire crews responded to the 13800 block of National Pike in Clear Spring around 4:30 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found the house heavily involved in fire.

Three people were found dead during an initial search of the home, officials said.

Two dogs were rescued from the home and transported to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Fatal fires in Maryland

Maryland has recorded 37 fire-related deaths so far in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Fire Administration.

The latest Maryland Fire Fatality Report showed fire deaths declined by 13% in 2024. The state recorded 72 fire-related deaths in 2024, down from 84 in 2023.

In 2024, residential fires accounted for 79% of recorded fire fatalities, the report shows. Most occurred in a bedroom or living space.

According to the report, smoking materials led to the majority of the fatal fires reported in 2024.

In January 2024, a 2-year-old was killed in an apartment fire in Washington County. A one-year-old and a 24-year-old woman were injured during the "fast-moving" fire, officials said.

Nearly 75 firefighters responded to the fire in Cascade, and eight people were displaced.