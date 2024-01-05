2-year-old killed in Washington County house fire
BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old died in a house fire Friday evening in Washington County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
Another child and an adult were also hospitalized by the fire. Their condition is unknown.
Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 p.m. where several occupants "escaped the fast-moving fire."
A child was reported to still be inside the home, according to the fire marshal.
No other information was provided.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
