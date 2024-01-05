Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old killed in Washington County house fire

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024)
Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024) 01:38

BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old died in a house fire Friday evening in Washington County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Another child and an adult were also hospitalized by the fire. Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 p.m. where several occupants "escaped the fast-moving fire."

A child was reported to still be inside the home, according to the fire marshal.

No other information was provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 10:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.