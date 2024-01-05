2-year-old killed in Washington County house fire

Vic Carter has your Friday evening news update (1/5/2024)

BALTIMORE - A 2-year-old died in a house fire Friday evening in Washington County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Another child and an adult were also hospitalized by the fire. Their condition is unknown.

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals is on the scene and actively investigating a fatal fire that claimed the life of a two-year-old and sent a child and an adult to the hospital in Washington County. pic.twitter.com/3IVRxng13j — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 6, 2024

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:20 p.m. where several occupants "escaped the fast-moving fire."

A child was reported to still be inside the home, according to the fire marshal.

No other information was provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.