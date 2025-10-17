Quiet Saturday across Maryland ahead of a soaking on Sunday

Maryland's got one more calm, comfortable day before the next big change — a strong cold front Sunday that'll bring heavy rain and some gusty winds to wrap up the weekend.

MARYLAND TODAY & TONIGHT — SUNNY, COOL, AND QUIET

After a chilly start, it's shaping up to be a picture-perfect fall Friday across the state. Sunshine will stick around with light northwest winds, and highs will top out in the 60s for most of central Maryland — a little cooler in the mountains, where highs stay in the 50s. Tonight stays quiet and a touch milder than last night, with lows dipping into the 40s under mainly clear skies.

MARYLAND SATURDAY — WARMER AIR STARTS TO RETURN

Saturday brings a nice warm-up as high pressure slips offshore and winds turn southerly. That shift pulls in milder air — afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s. Clouds will gradually build through the day, especially by late afternoon, but it'll still be a pleasant fall day overall. Saturday night won't be nearly as chilly, with lows staying in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

MARYLAND SUNDAY & SUNDAY NIGHT — HERE COMES THE RAIN

Sunday's when things get active. A strong cold front charging in from the Great Lakes will bring widespread rain, some of it heavy at times. Thunderstorms aren't a big concern since instability looks limited, but heavier downpours could bring gusty winds as the front passes through. There's still some wiggle room in the timing — some models bring the rain in by mid-afternoon, others closer to dinnertime — but expect a wet, windy finish to the weekend either way.

MARYLAND EARLY NEXT WEEK — COOLER MONDAY, THEN BACK TO MILD

Once the front clears out early Monday, drier and cooler air filters in. Monday will feel brisk with highs running a few degrees below normal. By Tuesday, winds turn southerly again and temperatures bounce right back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another weak front may pass through around midweek, bringing just a few spotty showers before a cooler pattern returns to wrap up next week.