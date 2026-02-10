Warmer weather returns to Maryland, dry stretch through Saturday

A big break from the extreme cold is arriving across Maryland. Expect highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with a shot of chilly, but not frigid air returning Thursday and Friday.

Warming temperatures across greater Baltimore

The refreeze this morning will become less and less of an issue by 10 a.m. Temperatures will climb above freezing with highs in the lower 40s. Expect clouds giving way to sunshine and just a gentle breeze out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

This process will continue to happen over the next few days... melt, then re-freeze, then melt, and re-freeze again. There will be some slick spots during the mornings commutes. Treated roadways should remain wet. The risk of icy spots will be greatest before 10 a.m. each morning. Use some extra caution while walking and driving.

A cold front approaching Tuesday evening will bring some spotty sprinkles and drizzle to the area. Warmer winds ahead of the front should keep most of the precipitation in the form of rain. Anything that does fall should remain light and patchy. Temperatures Tuesday night will not be as cold, so most surfaces should remain wet, especially if treated.

A gusty breeze Wednesday will offset some milder temperatures. A gusty west-northwest wind will allow temperatures to warm into the middle 40s, but it will feel cooler with the wind. Expect gusts 25 to 35 mph throughout the day.

A shot of even colder air arrives Thursday and lingers into Friday. This round won't be nearly as extreme as what we dealt with over the weekend. Temperatures peak in upper 30s Thursday and near 40° Friday. The gusty and chilly winds will also be noticeable, especially on Thursday.

Rain, sleet, and snow possible in Maryland this holiday weekend

The first half of the weekend looks great for Valentine's Day activities on Saturday. This is our pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the state. Simply outstanding outdoor weather!

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is watching the possibility of a rain and/or snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. The timing, track, and strength of this storm will determine how much or how little wintry weather we receive from this storm. The First Alert Weather Team is watching this weekend's forecast closely. One of the newer trends that has developed over the past 24 hours is the storm is a near miss to our south. We'll get clearer information Thursday when pieces of this upcoming storm are better sampled and fed into our computer models.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.