Warmer and breezy on Sunday before early week shower chance

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

It'll be a warmer, but still breezy, day across Maryland. Even warmer air pushes in for the first half of the work week before an unsettled and wet pattern sets up for the late week.

Warming up the next few days

Saturday was seasonably cool with highs close to 10° below normal. Saturday afternoon at both BWI and downtown Baltimore only reached 50°. Winds were coming from the north Saturday, pulling cooler air into the mid-Atlantic. Winds shift for Sunday and will be coming from the south, bringing in milder air over the next few days.

Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s, depending on where you are on Sunday. Temperatures like that are around and even a little bit above normal for late March. Breezy winds are once again expected on Sunday to go along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

As the southerly wind flow (winds moving from south to north) continues through Wednesday, temperatures will continue to increase. Monday reaches temperatures closer to 70° while Tuesday and Wednesday near 80°. Winds will be breezy to gusty almost every day through the midweek.

Unsettled pattern develops

A cold front will drop south on Wednesday, increasing our chance for showers and storms (Monday and Tuesday bring only isolated to scattered rain chances to Maryland). That front will move south of Maryland but not too far south. We will continue to be close enough to that front for it to bring us clouds and rain chances.

Thursday through at least Sunday have some chance for rain here in Maryland. That rain is much needed as we have widespread drought across the state.