Group of attorneys general urge Walmart to reconsider ending DEI initiatives

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined a coalition of 13 other attorneys general in a letter urging Walmart to reconsider its plans to back away from its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"We are writing to express our concern regarding Walmart's recent decision to step away from its commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI"). In particular, we are concerned that Walmart's decision to phase out supplier diversity programs, close down the Center for Racial Equality, end equity training for staff, and remove the words "diversity" and "DEI" from company documents and employee titles risks undermining important social progress and anti-discrimination efforts," the letter read.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is among several companies to halt its DEI initiatives, after the Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action in higher education. Following the Supreme Court decision, conservative groups filed lawsuits against corporations, arguing against diversity programs and racially conscious hiring practices.

Ford, McDonald's, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, Harley-Davidson, and Meta also announced that they were ending their DEI programs.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are critical tools for preventing discrimination and addressing historic injustices against minorities and other marginalized groups. When major companies roll back their commitments to these efforts, they signal to smaller businesses that it is acceptable to do the same, creating a ripple effect that inflicts lasting harm across our State and nation," Maryland Attorney General Brown said in a statement.

The attorneys general also argued that DEI opponents have incorrectly interpreted the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, to pressure businesses into abandoning DEI programs. The coalition emphasized that such programs remain legal and help ensure compliance with civil rights laws.