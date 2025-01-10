Watch CBS News
Meta ends diversity programs, joining McDonald's, Walmart and other major companies to back off DEI

Meta is ending its key diversity, equity and inclusion programs, joining other corporate giants like FordMcDonald's and Walmart that have pulled the plug on their DEI initiatives. 

Meta's move comes three days after the technology company said it would stop third-party fact-checking of content on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Axios was the first to report that Meta is terminating DEI programs geared to hiring, training and choosing suppliers, citing an internal employee memo.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that it was eliminating its DEI efforts. 

In explaining the policy shift, Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources at Meta, said the "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing," 

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

