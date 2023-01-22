Watch CBS News
Voyles scores 27, Maryland-Eastern Shore tops SC State 76-70

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kevon Voyles scored 27 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat South Carolina State 76-70 on Saturday night.

Voyles added seven rebounds and three steals for the Hawks (10-8, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Zion Styles scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added three steals. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. recorded 10 points.

Rakeim Gary led the way for the Bulldogs (3-17, 0-4) with 14 points. Cam Jones added 11 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Maryland-Eastern Shore visits North Carolina Central while South Carolina State hosts Delaware State.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 9:03 PM

