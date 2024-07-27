Violent week in Baltimore leaves four juveniles shot, two dead

BALTIMORE -- Since Friday, at least four children under the age of 15 have been shot. Two of them died.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Baltimore police say officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of North Luzerne Avenue. Investigators learned the boy was shot on the next street over in the 1100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. Neighbors told WJZ they heard the gunshots coming from a playground.

On Tuesday evening, another 14-year-old boy was found shot in an alley in the 1800 block of West Saratoga Street in southwest Baltimore. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Last Sunday, two males were shot at the Mondawmin Metro Center on Liberty Heights Avenue. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died. He was identified as 14-year-old Jasper Davis. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Last Friday, Baltimore police say 28-year-old Omar Passmore shot and killed 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley inside a home in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue. Passmore is charged with first-degree murder.

According to police data, in the past 12 months, 12 children were killed and 392 were injured by gun violence in Baltimore City.