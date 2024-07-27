Police investigate 14-year-old shot in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A 14-year-old boy was shot in Southeast Baltimore Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of North Lakewood Avenue after receiving alerts of a shooting. Shortly after, officers received a call for a shooting victim in the 1100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, there they located a 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The severity of the vicitmi's injuries has not been shared at this time.

Southeast District Shooting detectives are over this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2422.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.