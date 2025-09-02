Video captures teenagers involved in brawl outside Maryland State Fair

Baltimore County Police are investigating a video circulating on social media that shows a chaotic brawl involving teenagers outside the Maryland State Fair this past weekend.

Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman believes the group involved may have been denied entry due to the fair's unaccompanied minor policy.

The fair's unaccompanied minor policy, which was adopted last year, says that one adult may chaperone up to six minors.

But with no adults present, Cashman says the group was not allowed inside the grounds.

"They said it started over here, but what happened is, we have a policy that no one under the age of 18 can come into the fair without an adult or guardian with them," Cashman said.

Baltimore County Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Officers are continuing to review video surveillance to determine if additional charges and/ or arrests will be made.

Brawl caught on video

The video circulating on social media shows a teen being dragged by the hair during a fight involving at least a dozen teenagers across from the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Saturday night.

Officers were working at the fair when they encountered a large group of teens fighting.

Police said some officers suffered minor injuries, and several arrests were made.

"From what I understand, we had a large crowd outside that night that we did not let in, Cashman said. "When they didn't get in, they tried to go to other places."

The unaccompanied minor policy

Cashman said the unaccompanied minor policy came after several incidents involving teens at the Towson Town Center.

He added that fairs across the country have made similar rules.

"It's been a problem," Cashman said. "These children come out in groups, and they try to cause havoc or whatever, and it's a shame."

Maryland State Fair is safe, the general manager says

Cashman said there have not been any incidents inside the grounds of the Maryland State Fair.

He assures fairgoers that the fair is a safe place for the whole family and is well-covered by security.

Still, he says the incident and the video are upsetting.

"It's upsetting because we don't want anybody to get hurt or have anything happen like that," Cashman said. "I mean, we're all about coming and having a good time and enjoying yourself."