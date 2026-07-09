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New video shows chaotic MTA bus crash that injured 36 in Baltimore County

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson,
Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor joined WJZ as a reporter in October 2024. Before coming to Charm City, she spent the last three years as a morning reporter and multiskilled journalist at 13News Now in Norfolk, Virginia. She covered several stories including the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting, the Richneck Elementary shooting, as well as anti-gun violence advocates working to repair their communities.
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Kaicey Baylor

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Security camera video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows the moments when an MTA bus driver lost control and hit several vehicles before crashing into a building in Pikesville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Baltimore County Police said 36 people were injured after the bus hit about a dozen cars before slamming into a FedEx building on Reisterstown Road. 

The bus driver was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but a co-worker said he is expected to survive and has a broken neck.

Neha Gupta, the owner of Neha Threading Salon, said the bus drove into opposing traffic, hit an electric pole, damaged her business sign, and took out a lamppost.

"If my sign had not been there, we could have been hit," Gupta said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

"It's traumatizing, big time"

Gupta and other business owners on the road said they heard a loud boom. 

When they got outside, they saw multiple cars struck, one of them flipped over. They also noticed the bus jammed into the FedEx building.

"Everybody started crying. I started crying," Gupta said. "People were bleeding, and a couple of people were sitting on the floor of the bus."

"Passengers coming out," said Arie Glazer with Uptown Jewelers. "The driver was trapped. Horrific scene."

Glazer started tearing up, thinking about the chaotic scene and seeing the driver helpless.

"I pray for his health," Glazer said.

Another video on the corner of Reisterstown and Old Court Roads shows the bus sideswipe a white SUV before the crash, chipping off a couple of  pieces.

As Baltimore County Crash Team detectives work to understand the cause of the incident, some are reminded of how busy and dangerous this stretch of road can be for drivers and pedestrians.

"There are crashes here on a regular basis," said Tom Fekete, the vice president of the Pikesville Improvement Corporation. "That corner is running, in terms of reportable crashes, about a rate of 50, 60 a year."

 "We're not here to determine how it happened, why it happened," Brody, the president of the Pikesville Improvement Corporation, said. "We just want answers on how this can be fixed in the future."

WJZ has reached out to MTA for comment and have not heard back.

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