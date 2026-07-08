Dozens injured after bus crashes into building in Baltimore County

Dozens of people were injured after a bus crashed into a building in Baltimore County on Wednesday.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. to the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, where a bus had crashed into a building. Other vehicles appear to be involved.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said at least 30 people are being treated, with at least one in critical condition.

Police say Reisterstown Road is closed in both directions between Old Court Road and McHenry Avenue.

This story will be updated.